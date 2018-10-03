BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for 29-year-old Rachel Outlaw. Police say Outlaw was last seen Sunday at home in Northwest Baltimore.

Outlaw has an intellectual disability and those that know her are concerned she may get lost attempting to get home.

She is described as 5’5″, 170 lbs. and was last seen wearing a teal colored nightgown. It is currently unknown if she changed before leaving the house.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or call 911.

