BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s Fleet Week is underway and one military unit is promising to deliver an impressive show.

The U.S. Navy Drill Team will be performing throughout fleet week to demonstrate the Navy’s commitment to discipline and professionalism

They’re an elite team of sailors who travel around the country showing off their precise movements and complex routines.

“[It’s] really just to showcase the Navy, what these guys do, and in their case to show off the pinnacle of discipline they have reached,” Charles Celerier, a ceremonial guard company officer, said.

The U.S. Navy Drill Team executes a series of difficult moves, marching into different formations, while spinning their bayonet-tipped rifles.

“Even myself, when I am watching them practice — it makes me a little bit nervous to see them tossing the rifles,” Celerier said, “but I hardly ever see them miss, so seeing it live is really something.”

These routines require countless hours of practice and extreme discipline to even qualify for the team.

“The tryouts are about three to four people every few months,” he added. “Sometimes we take one or two, sometimes we take none, we are very selective on who we pick.”

It’s an extraordinary performance that’s even more impressive live.

The U.S. Navy Drill team will be performing Oct. 3 through Oct. 9 at various locations including Fort McHenry as well as the Inner Harbor.

