BELTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A baby was found dead in a bathroom at High Point High School in Beltsville on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, the school resource officer assigned to the high school was alerted to a deceased baby in a school bathroom of the Maryland high school.

The preliminary investigation shows that the baby was delivered Wednesday.

Detectives are now working to find out whether or not the baby was a stillbirth. An autopsy is currently planned.

The female student who delivered the baby was located at the school and is now getting medical care.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, there are no additional details we can share at this time,” Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

This story is developing.

