BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A serious crash was reported Wednesday night between a car and a motorcycle in the 11300 block of Reisterstown Road.

At least one patient has life-threatening injuries.

#BCoPD on scene at a serious injury crash btw a car & motorcycle in the 11300 blk of Reisterstown Rd. At least 1 patient w/life-threatening injury. Expect prolonged road closure. NB traffic being diverted onto Dolfield Blvd. SB lanes remain open. ^jzp — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 4, 2018

There is an expected prolonged road closure, traffic is being diverted onto Dolfield Blvd.

The southbound lanes remain open at this time.

The condition of the patient is not known.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook