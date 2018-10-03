(CNN) — Three Florence County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office deputies and two city officers were shot Wednesday, chief deputy Glenn Kirby said, according to CNN affiliates.

The shootings took place during an active shooter incident, which is now over, the Florence County Emergency Management said on its Twitter page.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

A suspect is in custody, the county said.

The scene of the shooting in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road remains a crime scene, the county emergency management said.

More details to follow.

