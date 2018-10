BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snoop Dogg is coming to Baltimore! The rapper will perform at the UMBC Event Center on December 7th as part of his ‘Puff Puff Pass Tour.”

The show will also feature Uncle Snoop’s Army…Too Short, Warren G, Bone Thugs N Harmony, B-Legit, Baby Bash, Afro Man, Spice 1, The Luniz, East Sidaz, and Suga Free.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $59 at UMBCEventCenter.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook