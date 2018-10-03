BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two overnight shootings, one of which was fatal.

Police say they were dispatched to a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of Park Heights Avenue around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived they found an adult make with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Sinai hospital where he was soon pronounced dead.

A few hours later, at about 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 2900 block of Garrison Boulevard for a shooting.

They found a 50-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

Police ask anyone with information on these shootings to contact them. The phone number for Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives is 410-396-2221. The phone number for Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives is 410-396-2100.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook