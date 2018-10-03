BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To be really honest, Fall is the furthest thing from my mind right now. How could it be in the forefront? This morning it was 20 degrees above the normal overnight low of 50°. Today, again, temps in the very low 80’s. Look I will take this all year long, no issues. Of course we know that will not happen, and we know that Fall’s feel is on the way. But the “7 Day Forecast” does not show it.

I spend many afternoons on, or near, the water in the warm months. And Nature is not thinking Fall either. The mosquito’s, spiders, “mayflies”, ..they are as active and thick as ever. In the evening you can still hear the crickets, and locust sounding off for love. Heck for that matter you can hear the patrons of Bayside Tiki Bars sounding off for love on these mild evenings. Really the only clue of the new season is the much earlier sunset.

Lots going on this week, with “Fleet Week” being just one of the marquee item’s. And the weather will not be in the way as it was or seemed to be all Summer long. All is quiet on the weather front this Wednesday. #thankful.

MB!

