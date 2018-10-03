BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very pleasant and warm Wednesday and start to Fleet Week!

The area reached 83-degrees on a day where the normal high is only 71-degrees.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer, and more humid as we will be on the east side of a cool front which may bring a few showers later in the day.

Much cooler air will move in for Friday and Saturday, along with some clouds as well.

Warmer air will return for Sunday. Enjoy the warm weather, fall can’t be too far away!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook