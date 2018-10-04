FORT MEADE, Md. (WJZ) — Fort Meade is five square miles of open space that is rapidly filling up in order to take on attacks in cyberspace.

“The mission overall is to provide defense for our nation, for our cyber networks,” said Sgt. Maj. Brian Cullen

Ft. Meade is the home of the U.S. Cyber Command, where defense goes on around the clock. More than $1 billion in new construction is underway as threats on the internet continue to expand.

“Sometimes, by the time we find something and by the time we fix it, something else is already in place,” says Recharde Johnson with military intelligence. “So it’s an ever-changing thing every day. We don’t rest on our laurels.”

While Ft. Meade is an Army base with 5,000 soldiers, it also employs another 50,000 civilians. The bulk of the workforce is defending not only the U.S. military, but civilian infrastructure, like water systems and power grids.

“Our adversaries are out there doing something every day,” Johnson added.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook