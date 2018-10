COLLEGE PARK (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Firefighters rescued two deer who were stuck in a fence.

Officials say the deer were spotted by a citizen who stopped by the College Park Station 812.

A crew then arrived and found the deer stuck between fence railings. They used rope and a halligan bar to spread the railings and free the deer.

The pair then ran off into the woods.

