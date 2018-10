LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A broken water main has been reported on W Seminary Ave and Summer Fields Court Thursday night.

There is a 12-inch diameter broken water main, and 60 services are out, according to the Baltimore Department of Public Works.

There is no estimated time for completion of fixing these services, and no word on how many people are being affected specifically.

This story is developing.

