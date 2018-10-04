BALTIMORE (AP) — A high-ranking Baltimore police commander has quit the force after throwing a chair into a wall during a heated meeting with an aide to the police commissioner.

News outlets are reporting that notices indicate Col. Perry Standfield was banned from City Hall, police headquarters and other police property after the meeting.

Standfield was a retiree recruited back to the department by former Commissioner Darryl De Sousa earlier this year. Standfield told The Baltimore Sun that he quit after interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle moved to fire him following the incident.

Standfield told the newspaper that he lost his temper after chief of staff Jim Gillis summoned him to a meeting and was “berating me like I was a little kid.”

The Baltimore Police Department released the following statement:

“Perry Standfield is no longer a member of the Baltimore Police Department. He resigned from the agency, effective today. He is not wanted for any crimes and the BOLO was disseminated erroneously. “When a person separates from the agency abruptly, it is incumbent upon the employer to ensure internal members know that as that person no longer has free range in the building. Effectively, you no longer have permission to be in parts of the building reserved for active members of the agency. “This is an internal personnel matter and not a criminal investigations manner.”

