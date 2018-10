BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a missing 66-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Eddie Ivey was last seen on Wednesday in the 2800 block of Sunset Dr.

Ivey was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Ivey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

