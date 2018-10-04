FLEET WEEKBaltimore Hosts Maryland Fleet Week 2018
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BARCS, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) is celebrating the start of football season by waiving adoption fees for cats adopted on Ravens Purple Friday.

BARCS is waiving adoption fees cats and kittens adopted on Friday, Oct. 5 at their main shelter and other store locations.

The shelter is at max capacity for cats after taking in more than 200 feline friends this past week.

Adoption fees will be waived for cats and kittens at the following locations:

  • Main Shelter: 301 Stockholm St., Friday adoption hours are from 2 – 6 p.m.
  • PetSmart Glen Burnie: 597 E. Ordnance Rd., (410) 582-9444
  • PetSmart White Marsh: 9921 Pulaski Highway, (410) 687-6101
  • Pet Valu Southside: 895 E. Fort Ave., (410) 783-1590
  • Pet Valu Mt. Vernon: 1209 N. Charles St., (410) 230-0410
  • Petco Halethorpe: 3591 Washington Blvd., (410) 247-0491
  • Petco Baltimore City: 6516 Reisterstown Rd., (667) 210-5937

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s