BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) is celebrating the start of football season by waiving adoption fees for cats adopted on Ravens Purple Friday.

BARCS is waiving adoption fees cats and kittens adopted on Friday, Oct. 5 at their main shelter and other store locations.

The shelter is at max capacity for cats after taking in more than 200 feline friends this past week.

Adoption fees will be waived for cats and kittens at the following locations:

Main Shelter: 301 Stockholm St., Friday adoption hours are from 2 – 6 p.m.

PetSmart Glen Burnie: 597 E. Ordnance Rd., (410) 582-9444

PetSmart White Marsh: 9921 Pulaski Highway, (410) 687-6101

Pet Valu Southside: 895 E. Fort Ave., (410) 783-1590

Pet Valu Mt. Vernon: 1209 N. Charles St., (410) 230-0410

Petco Halethorpe: 3591 Washington Blvd., (410) 247-0491

Petco Baltimore City: 6516 Reisterstown Rd., (667) 210-5937

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook