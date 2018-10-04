Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for help identifying two homicide suspects, wanted for questioning related to the killing of a 17-year-old.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Druid Hill Avenue last Friday afternoon for a shooting.
1 Dead In Afternoon Druid Hill Shooting
Surveillance video captures two possible suspects who appear to be running from the scene.
Anyone with information should call police right away.
