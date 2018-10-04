WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Clifton Pope received 15 years of active incarceration for his conviction of carjacking in September. He was sentenced October 4.

Pope also received a concurrent five-year sentence for felony theft from Wal-Mart. He will be on five years supervised probation after he is released.

The State originally sought a 20-year sentence against Pope for carjacking.

Pope was found guilty September 11 by jury of carjacking, felony theft from Wal-Mart and related charges after a two-day trial in Carroll County.

Evidence at trial proved that on August 29, 2017, the teenage victim and witnesses were in the 1800 block of Falstaff Court in Eldersburg, Md., when Pope approached the victim and carjacked her, taking her Honda Pilot.

The teenage victim and other witnesses were able to stop Pope from driving the Honda Pilot away from where they were. He then fled to a nearby yard, until he was taken by Carroll County Sheriff’s Department officers not far from where he carjacked the victim.

Before carjacking, Pope stole a cart full of clothing from Eldersburg Wal-Mart. When Pope’s ride abandoned him in the parking lot after a store employee confronted Pope.

Soon after he was stranded, he carjacked the teenage victim on Falstaff Court.

