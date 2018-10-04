BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Right now there are 2,300 sailors in town for Fleet Week. If they’re not giving tours, they’re checking out the city, and helping to clean up South Baltimore.

Masonville Cove was once an industrial wasteland. Now, it’s a nature center.

40 sailors and a high school teamed up Thursday.

The industrial side of the harbor has trash blown in and left to float, students and soldiers scoured the shoreline to clean up the trash along the shore that flows out into the water.

43-year-old City Schools veteran Wanda Thompson said it’s a good day.

“It just brings out the independence in children when you do stuff like this,” Thompson said.

But no matter how successful the clean-up is Thursday, more trash is on the way. Thompson said even if this group makes the area pristine, they will need a new group to come back next week.

“There’s that much trash,” Thompson said.

Fleet Week continues until early next week, and there will be additional public service projects until then.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook