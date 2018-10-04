BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are teaming up with The Baltimore Sun to recognize one local high-school per week during the 2018 regular football season, as a part of its Ravens RISE High-School Showdown.

Each week, a voting poll will be set up to help choose a local game to receive a visit from Ravens Cheerleaders, have their stadium outfitted in Ravens banners and flags, and be a part of Ravens giveaways for attending fans.

In addition, a $1,500 donation will be awarded to the athletic program of each participating school and games will be highlighted with a detailed recap and photo gallery.

This week’s showdown takes place on October 5, featuring the Green Street Academy Chargers against the New Era Academy Jaguars in the first meeting between the two teams.

Voting is also open for next week’s Ravens RISE High School Showdown. The poll closes October 9.

