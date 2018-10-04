BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monica Barlow was a beloved member of the Baltimore Orioles family.

She was the team’s long-time public relations director, but lung cancer took her life four years ago after being diagnosed in September 2009.

“And the doctor said it could be something minor or it could be something cancerous,” Ben Barlow, Monica’s husband, said. “First time I had ever heard that word. It wasn’t cancer it was cancerous. Monica handled it like a trooper and I went out into the hall and passed out.”

Monica was a non-smoker, but was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

The American Cancer Society says about 230,000 new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed every year.

Despite her diagnosis, Monica continued working for the Orioles.

“She would have procedures or get treatment and go to the hospital and then go back to work. She would go on road trips and kept working the exact same way. I don’t know how she did it,” Ben added.

Saturday, the 12th annual “LUNGevity Walk,” sponsored by Breathe Deep Baltimore, will be held at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Over the past 11 years, the event has hosted thousands of participants and has raised more than $790,000 for lung cancer research.

Monica died in February of 2014 at the age of 36.

“The walk is a great way for us to remember Monica, to remember what she meant and what she means to us,” Ben said. “But the walk is also an opportunity for us to really celebrate and stand beside people who are dealing with lung cancer today.”

CLICK HERE if you would like to register for the “LUNGevity Walk.” You can also register on site Saturday morning at Camden Yards beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook