BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday that Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Dan Duquette was fired, along with Manager Buck Showalter.

The announcement comes after the Orioles had the most losses in the team’s history.

Buck Showalter Won’t Be Back With Orioles Next Season

Both will complete their contracts at the end of the month.

The Orioles released a statement Wednesday night explaining their decision.

“With the conclusion of the 2018 season, the club has decided to reorganize its Baseball Operations department under new executive management. We thank Dan and Buck for their many contributions over the past several years. Under their leadership, prior to the 2018 season and for six consecutive years, the club delivered competitive teams playing meaningful baseball into September, achieved three postseason appearances and came within four games of a World Series appearance, and won more games than any other American League club during a period spanning five of those six enjoyable seasons.” “Everyone in Birdland and across our organization will cherish these memories, and we all join in thanking Dan and Buck for their contributions. “As we look forward to the next chapter of Orioles Baseball, we are grateful for the ongoing support of our fans. While this year has been a challenge, the organization is determined to grow and change in ways that will ultimately lead us back to the postseason.”

Orioles’ Chris Davis Posted Worst Hitting Season In Modern MLB History

The Orioles said the club will hire an executive team from outside the organization to lead their baseball operations department. Others within the organization will manage the team’s day-to-day operations.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)