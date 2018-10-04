FLEET WEEKBaltimore Hosts Maryland Fleet Week 2018
Montgomery County Police Department, Rape
Dustin Rogers

ROCKVILLE (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police arrested a suspect in a rape that occurred in Rockville just before midnight Tuesday.

Dustin Rogers, 25, was charged with 1st degree rape and 1st degree assault.  He was also charged with a separate count of 1st degree assault due to a warrant stemming from an unrelated event.

dustin rogers Rape Suspect Arrested In Montgomery County

Dustin Rogers

Around 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a wooded area adjacent to 15 West Gude Drive for the report of a rape that had just occurred.

An adult female victim said she was walking on the sidewalk of Route 355 when a male suspect physically assaulted her, forced her from the area of the roadway to a wooded area, and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the victim was able to break free, ran to a nearby office building and alerted a security guard. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Rogers was arrested Wednesday at approximately 6:00 p.m. as he was leaving home. He is currently being held without bond. His bail hearing will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in Rockville District Court.

