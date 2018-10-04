BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — More than 82,000 people have seen a video of a school bus zipping through a neighborhood.

The video is short, just five seconds. A school bus is captured zooming by on a narrow Baltimore County street.

This video was obtained with the user’s parents’ permission.

A mother yells, “Slow down,”

“What we saw was disturbing,” said Paul Nye, a resident of the neighborhood.

“There is no reason to be coming down the street in that size vehicle carrying kids or not at that type of speed. It’s so reckless,” Nye said.

The family said they first reported the problem to Baltimore County Schools about six months ago. But some drivers continue to speed.

The Baltimore County Schools District said in a statement:

“Our Office of Transportation is aware of the video and investigating, trying to determine which day this was. Regardless, the mission of the Baltimore County Public Schools Office of Transportation to provide safe and efficient school transportation services in an environment that fosters positive social interaction and allows students to be successful learners. As such, drivers are expected to abide by all traffic laws,”

The family said the bus drivers are not the only culprits, the delivery vans are sometimes reckless too.

They are hoping that this now viral Facebook video will force Baltimore County Schools to hold their drivers accountable.

“The last thing you want is to have a knock on your door or a phone call to say that something has happened and there was an accident,” Nye said.

The Baltimore County Schools district says it is investigating.

