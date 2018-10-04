BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I am thrilled we are going to have continued good weather for Fleet Week here in Charm City. Yesterday for the kick off our conditions could not have been better.

This day started with low clouds and haze. Warm and humid this afternoon and we do have some showers and maybe t-showers this evening. But nothing that should really dampen the day’s spirit. Refreshing tomorrow and Saturday, then Summer like to end the event.

Our Navy, heck with Annapolis and the USNA right in our back yard, Navy is part of our lexicon. When family comes to town you want things to be perfect. Mom Nature is coming in hot for the Sailors and Marines. (Quick shout out to the Army too. With Ft. Meade, and Aberdeen Proving Ground in the neighborhood we are an Armed Forces region.) Respect.

Speaking of The Navy and Annapolis, a Navy of a different sport, recreational boaters, take center stage in “Naptown” this weekend with the “in water” Sailboat show in progress. It starts today. One of America’s largest “in water” boat shows which will be followed up next weekend with the “in water” powerboat show. Weather for those sailors is working out too.

I always say it and I mean it, “Don’t ya just love it when a plan comes together!”

MB!

