BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police officer has been acquitted of charges related to a DUI in July.

Sgt. Larry Worsley was charged after he allegedly crashed in several parked vehicles.

However, trial Judge David Aldouby of the Baltimore City District Court stated that the state could not meet the burden for establishing reasonable suspicion of a crime.

“This was the weakest case I have seen in over ten years as a prosecutor and defense attorney. The State did not produce any evidence of the cause of the accident, odor of alcohol, or impaired coordination as a result of alcohol consumption,” said Worsley’s attorney Scott Richman. “I can only assume the State’s Attorney’s Office pursued this case based on Sgt. Worsley’s status as a police officer. Fortunately, everyone is presumed innocent and entitled to their day in Court. I know that Sgt. Worsley looks forward to returning to his regular duties that he faithfully performed for the citizens of Baltimore for the last 15 years.”

Previous charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol were dropped by the State at an earlier trial date.

You can read the original post here.

