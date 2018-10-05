BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore fathers now have a place to change their baby’s diapers in public.

Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer said he noticed there was no place for him to change his kids at City Hall.

As a father, @CouncilmanYitzy said he noticed there was no place for him to change his kids at City Hall. He sponsored a “Diaper Duty” bill to place changing tables in all city buildings. That “change” started to be installed today at City Hall. @wjz pic.twitter.com/fJZq8aoUrP — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) October 5, 2018

Schleifer is the sponsor of the “Diaper Duty” bill to place changing tables in all city buildings accessible to both mothers and fathers.

But ahead of the vote, the tables were installed at City Hall Friday.

Earlier this week a viral photo showed a dad trying to change his baby in a restroom without a table. That photo brought attention to the issue nationwide.

Schleifer, however, said he started pushing for the change before the viral photo was posted.

