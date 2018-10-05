FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
Filed Under:Parenting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore fathers now have a place to change their baby’s diapers in public.

Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer said he noticed there was no place for him to change his kids at City Hall.

Baltimore City Council Considers Bill To Require Changing Tables In Men’s Bathrooms

Schleifer is the sponsor of the “Diaper Duty” bill to place changing tables in all city buildings accessible to both mothers and fathers.

But ahead of the vote, the tables were installed at City Hall Friday.

Earlier this week a viral photo showed a dad trying to change his baby in a restroom without a table. That photo brought attention to the issue nationwide.

Florida Man Changing Baby In Men’s Room Without Changing Station Goes Viral

Schleifer, however, said he started pushing for the change before the viral photo was posted.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s