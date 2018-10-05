Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A call came in for a double shooting at 9:04 p.m. Friday night.
Police responded to the 8600 block of Wendell Avenue for two victims, a man and a woman.
Both were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and taken to area hospitals.
The suspect fled the scene, who police believe may have been an acquaintance of the two victims.
Police believe this was a targeted attack, according to Baltimore County Police spokesperson Jen Peach.
This story is developing.
