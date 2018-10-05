FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
Filed Under:Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A call came in for a double shooting at 9:04 p.m. Friday night.

Police responded to the 8600 block of Wendell Avenue for two victims, a man and a woman.

Both were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and taken to area hospitals.

The suspect fled the scene, who police believe may have been an acquaintance of the two victims.

Police believe this was a targeted attack, according to Baltimore County Police spokesperson Jen Peach.

This story is developing. 

