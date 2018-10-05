BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The former Episcopal Bishop serving a seven-year sentence in a deadly drunk driving hit-and-run could be released as early as next month.

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, Heather Cook has asked a Baltimore circuit judge to change two of her four sentences from consecutive to concurrent, which could cut two years off her sentence.

Cook pleaded guilty in 2015 after she struck and killed 41-year-old Thomas Palermo with her car, who was riding his bike in Roland Park.

The bishop resigned in May 2015 before her trial date in June 2015. Prosecutors said Cook was drunk and texting when she fatally struck 41-year-old Tom Palermo on his bicycle. She was the number-two leader in the Diocese of Maryland before she was charged.

Cook was free before her trial on a $2.5 million bail.

She was previously denied early release in 2017 after a Maryland parole board refused to offer her early parole. The board had said Cook did not apologize for drunk driving, and said she showed no remorse for his death.

