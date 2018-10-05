BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The two people charged in the murder of a Federal Hill man faced a judge earlier Friday for their bail review.

The judge ruled De’Andre Sleet to be held without bond given the nature of his charges, calling him an extreme risk to public safety.

23-year-old Sleet faces 30 charges including first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

Sleet is accused of killing 25-year-old Timothy Moriconi during a botched robbery in Federal Hill on September 27.

24-year-old Kiera Wesley is also charged in connection to Moriconi’s murder, police said she was in the car during the shooting.

WJZ obtained charging documents that revealed Sleet and Wesley were involved in a string of armed robberies, days before and after.

Police finally captured the violent duo with witnesses and surveillance footage.

Investigators said they were in the same car used during Moriconi’s murder with the gun they believed was used in the shooting.

Court documents show Sleet has a lengthy criminal record with a history of armed robberies and assault dating back several years.

Sleet is due back in court for his preliminary hearing November 8. Wesley is also being held without bond

