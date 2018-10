BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Fire officials say it wasn’t a fire that caused smoke to show from a building at Patapsco High School Friday morning.

After clearing the school, firefighters found that the smoke reportedly coming from the roof of the building was actually caused by a tar pot being used in a construction project.

Contractors had already extinguished the pot-fire before firefighters arrived.

Clarification re #patapscohigh incident: Fire and smoke from the tar pot were visible. Contractors extinguished ar pot fire before arrival of #BCoFD. Engine 6 applied additional water as a precaution; Truck 15 checked for extension to the building and found none. ^EA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 5, 2018

