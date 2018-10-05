PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the popular drink LaCroix for apparently falsely claiming the drink to be “100% natural.”

The firm Beaumont Costales, who filed the suit on behalf of Lenora Rice, claimsthat testing reveals that LaCroix contains a number of artificial ingredients, including linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide.

“The plaintiff Rice, desiring a healthy, natural beverage, was led to purchase LaCroix sparkling water because of the claims made on its packaging, advertising and web site to be “innocent,” “naturally essenced,” “all natural,” and “always 100% natural.” However, LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic. These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide,” the lawsuit states.

The suit alleges that LaCroix and parent company, National Beverage are aware of the synthetic chemicals contained in LaCroix sparkling water but are “intentionally misleading consumers.”

National Beverage Corp. is denying the allegation saying the lawsuit was filed “without basis in fact or law regarding the natural composition of its LaCroix sparkling waters.”

“All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be 100% natural,” National Beverage Corp. adds.

The lawsuit seeks to stop LaCroix from falsely promoting its products as natural and to award damages to those who purchased the drink under the assumption that it was all natural.

Individuals who have purchased LaCroix and who wish to be added to the plaintiff list may contact Beaumont Costales at 773-831-8000.

