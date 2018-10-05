ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Democratic candidate for governor is urging Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to oppose Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but Hogan says he’s working hard as governor and has no role in the confirmation process.

Ben Jealous said Friday he wished Hogan would join him in opposition and “use his stature as a leader of his party to urge his Republican peers in the U.S. Senate to place respect for women before the political interests” of the GOP.

In a Thursday interview with The Baltimore Sun, Hogan wouldn’t say whether he’d vote for Kavanaugh, if he were a senator.

Last week, Hogan and three Republican governors called for delaying a vote for an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. Hogan says he’s glad that happened, but doesn’t have enough information to decide.

