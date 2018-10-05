JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A selfie lovers destination.

A famous Harford County sunflower field is open for visitors after heavy rainfall this summer forced some Maryland farmers to replant their sunflowers.

sunflower2 The sunflower field in Jarrettsville, Md. (Credit: Sonia Dasgupta)

sunflower A man takes photos of a woman in the sunflower field in Jarrettsville, Md. Credit: Sonia Dasgupta

Clear Meadow Farm at 3767 Norrisville Rd. in Jarrettsville opened its sunflower field Wednesday.

The field is a popular destination in September when both professional and amateur photographers use the scenic area as a backdrop for photos and selfies.

The farm is asking for a $5 donation per car or $1 per person that comes via bus or large groups.

They take cash only!

Tell us where else you go to get the best selfies in Maryland!

