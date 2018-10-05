Comments
JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A selfie lovers destination.
A famous Harford County sunflower field is open for visitors after heavy rainfall this summer forced some Maryland farmers to replant their sunflowers.
Clear Meadow Farm at 3767 Norrisville Rd. in Jarrettsville opened its sunflower field Wednesday.
The field is a popular destination in September when both professional and amateur photographers use the scenic area as a backdrop for photos and selfies.
The farm is asking for a $5 donation per car or $1 per person that comes via bus or large groups.
They take cash only!
Tell us where else you go to get the best selfies in Maryland!
