FLEET WEEKBaltimore Hosts Maryland Fleet Week 2018
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jarrettsville, sunflower field

JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A selfie lovers destination.

A famous Harford County sunflower field is open for visitors after heavy rainfall this summer forced some Maryland farmers to replant their sunflowers.

Clear Meadow Farm at 3767 Norrisville Rd. in Jarrettsville opened its sunflower field Wednesday.

The field is a popular destination in September when both professional and amateur photographers use the scenic area as a backdrop for photos and selfies.

The farm is asking for a $5 donation per car or $1 per person that comes via bus or large groups.

They take cash only!

Tell us where else you go to get the best selfies in Maryland!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s