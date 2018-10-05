FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
Filed Under:Maryland Fleet Week 2018

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Sailors from the USS Constitution celebrated Fleet Week by visiting young patients at the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Visiting bedside patients and taking a trip to “The Zone,” a common area for patients in the Center for Pediatric and Adolescent Rehabilitation, the sailors shared stories of their work aboard the USS Constitution, re-enacted a battle scene, and led the kids in other nautical activities.

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital provides healthcare to children with serious, chronic,or complex medical needs. The hospital treats nearly 9,000 patients each year.

