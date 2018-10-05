FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
Filed Under:Maryland Elections

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland elections official says a U.S. Department of Homeland Security team has found “no evidence of any unauthorized intrusion” so far in an analysis of the state’s election system.

Deputy Election Administrator Nikki Charlson says the analysis by the Hunt and Incident Response Team from the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center is ongoing.

She says a final report is expected in five to seven weeks. She says the team has provided periodic updates of its analysis.

Maryland officials asked for an evaluation after learning in July about a transaction between a venture fund with Russian ties and a company involved in the state’s election infrastructure.

ByteGrid did not disclose to state officials that it is financed by AltPoint Capital Partners, whose largest investor is a Russian oligarch.

