HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Do you know the man in this selfie?

He’s not wanted for a crime, but Baltimore County Police believe he could help them solve one.

Baltimore County Police found this man’s selfie uploaded to the cloud account of a phone reported stolen. They believe this man may have bought the phone not realizing it was stolen.

The phone was stolen in a robbery on Sept. 19. in a Wawa parking lot at 3716 Washington Boulevard in Halethorpe.

Around 1 a.m., police said a man awoke to someone trying to open his truck door. A suspect pointed a handgun at him and demaded his cell phone and cash.

The victim complied with the suspect’s demands.

The suspects, in dark-colored clothing, fled toward Commerce Drive on foot.

They are hoping the man pictured might have some information on the suspects, if he bought the phone from them.

If you recognize this man contact detectives at the Wilkens Precinct Investigative Services Unit by calling the Wilkens Precinct at 410-887-5163. Callers may remain anonymous.

