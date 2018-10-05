GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A DC-area man was sentenced Friday to 9 years in prison for robbing five 7-Eleven convenience stores, followed by three years of supervised release.

Kione Banks, 23, was charged with robbery, and other firearm-related charges during a crime of violence, according to the sentencing release.

According to his plea agreement, Banks, along with his brother, 29-year-old Khiry Banks, 27-year-old Tyrone Murphy, and 32-year-old Leighton Williams, committed the robberies throughout Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s counties between May 17, and June 16, 2017.

Banks, and his co-conspirators would partially mask their faces during the robberies, with either Kione Banks, Murphy, or Williams brandishing a firearm in order to demand cash from store employees.

On June 16, after the fifth robbery in Morningside, Md., police pulled over the car that Murphy was driving for a traffic stop.

After a search of the car, officers found two firearms, cash, and cigarettes stolen during the robberies.

Khiry Banks, Murphy, and Williams all pleaded guilty to the same federal charges for their participation in the 7-Eleven robberies. A total of ten 7-Elevens throughout Maryland were robbed by members of this group, according to the sentencing release.

They each face up to 20 years in prison for robbery, and a mandatory sentence of seven years, and up to life in prison, consecutively, for any other charges brought against them.

Murphy has a sentencing hearing on October 23.

No date has yet been set for Khiry Banks or Williams.

