BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were injured Friday morning after four accidents were reporting on I-495.

Police received reports of the crashes on the outer loop of the DC beltway between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike around the same time that they received a report of an oil spill on the roadway at 6 a.m.

But after investigating, police said there wasn’t an oil spill, however they are still trying to determine the cause of the crashes.

The investigation is still ongoing.

