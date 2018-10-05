CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — A robbery attempt was caught on camera in Anne Arundel County.

A gold pickup truck slams into this 7-Eleven store along Defense Highway in Crofton.

Police said three suspects got out of the vehicle, and tried to steal an ATM.

They tried to move the machine, but it wouldn’t budge. They ended up taking off.

Police said a fourth suspect was also there but did not enter the store.

Investigators are searching for the suspects and the gold pickup, which they said has damage to the rear bumper.

This story is developing.

