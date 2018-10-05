BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A much cooler day all around the region, with cloudy skies and some patchy drizzle in a few places as well.

Saturday will continue to feature plenty of clouds and we should top out in the low 70s, which is a few degrees above normal.

By Sunday, a warm front will cross the region and boost our afternoon highs back into the summer range again.

It appears that next week will also be well above normal temperatures once again. Our normal highs next week start out at 69-degrees and drop to 68-degrees by the week’s end.

It will likely be near 80 all week long until Friday. Go Ravens!

