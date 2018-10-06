BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands are in Baltimore for Fleet Week, and while there’s plenty of excitement on the water, Saturday was all about the show in the sky.

From high above, the Fleet Week Air Show in Baltimore drew spectators from across the country.

“Proud, I’m really proud to be a part of this today,” Janice, a visitor from Indiana, said.

The day was supposed to be headlined by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, but due to the weather, they were unable to perform.

Instead, it was the Canadian demo team and the Geico Skywriters who stole the show while thousands watched at Fort McHenry.

“We were amazed and can’t wait to see the next part of it,” Janice said.

For some, it was their very first time at the Air Show.

“It’s great we came to visit our daughter in Baltimore,” Janice said.

Others are showing their family what it’s all about.

“Many, many years ago that’s why I brought the kids out because they never have,” said Brian, coming in from Frederick, Md.

With a much better-looking weather forecast ahead, Sunday’s air show will be on a whole other level.

