GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Two teens were taken into custody Friday morning after officers found a handgun in one of the teen’s backpacks on the Montgomery College Germantown Campus.

Montgomery County police have charged Guga Vashakidze, 18, with possession of a firearm on school property, and charged Menlik Sirleaf, 17, as an adult for attempted first-degree assault and handgun-related offenses for threats Sirleaf made towards a Montgomery College student.

Officers responded to the campus at 9:15 a.m. after getting a report of social media threats against a student.

The alleged victim told officers that Sirleaf had threatened him on campus on October 1.

Sirleaf posted a picture of himself holding a gun on social media, police say, and later posted that he was going to come to the Germantown campus and look for the student he had threatened.

Officers found Sirleaf and Vashakidze walking in a parking lot on campus. When the two saw officers, they tried to run away, but were quickly arrested.

A search of the backpack Vashakidze was carrying found a handgun, marijuana, and a digital scale. Sirleaf admitted that the items were his.

Sirleaf had met with Vashakidze the previous morning in a campus bathroom to exchange the gun.

The two were also charged with the possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

Sirleaf is currently being held without bond and Vashakidze is being held on $5,000 bond.

