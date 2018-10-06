GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A vigil was held Friday for a 10-month-old Maryland girl who died in West Virginia in 2016 after police say her mother’s boyfriend raped her.

Emmaleigh Barringer was memorialized at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie.

The man accused of committing the act, Benjamin Taylor, is awaiting a trial for murder charges in West Virginia.

Taylor reportedly told deputies he took the baby to the basement of an apartment while doing laundry.

He said he “blacked out” and didn’t know how the baby’s injuries occurred.

