FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football: LSU @ Florida
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMRansom
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Emmaleigh Barringer, Local TV

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A vigil was held Friday for a 10-month-old Maryland girl who died in West Virginia in 2016 after police say her mother’s boyfriend raped her.

Emmaleigh Barringer was memorialized at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie.

The man accused of committing the act, Benjamin Taylor, is awaiting a trial for murder charges in West Virginia.

Funeral Held For 10-Month-Old Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By Mother’s Boyfriend

Taylor reportedly told deputies he took the baby to the basement of an apartment while doing laundry.

He said he “blacked out” and didn’t know how the baby’s injuries occurred.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s