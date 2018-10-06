BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Want the scoop on Baltimore’s most talked-about local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which eateries have been getting extra attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Baltimore businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring this autumn.

Topside

PHOTO: SUOR K./YELP

Open since April, this New American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “seafood” on Yelp. The rooftop restaurant and garden bar can be found at the Hotel Revival.

Citywide, seafood spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.5 percent over the past month, but Topside saw a 17.6 percent increase, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating throughout.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the seafood category: The Water Street Tavern has seen an 8.6 percent increase in reviews, and Loch Bar has seen a 7.9 percent bump.

Located at 612 Cathedral St. in Mount Vernon, Topside offers fresh local seafood, a large craft beer selection and striking views.

Ida B’s Table

PHOTO: IDA B’S TABLE/YELP

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about downtown’s Ida B’s Table, the diner and soul food spot that serves weekend brunch is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “breakfast & brunch” on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, Ida B’s Table bagged a 10.5 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy four-star rating.

Open at 235 Holliday St. since August 2017, Ida B’s Table offers modern soul food from chef David Thomas, plus signature cocktails. Brunch offerings include chicken and waffles, Breakfast Boudin (Cajun-style loose sausage topped with a fried egg and pimento cheese and served on a croissant) and shrimp and grits.

The Bygone

PHOTO: THE BYGONE/YELP

The Inner Harbor’s The Bygone is also making waves. Open since January on the 29th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel, 400 International Drive, the bar and traditional American spot has seen a 10.2 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.3 percent for all businesses tagged “American (Traditional)” on Yelp.

The Bygone offers elevated seafood, steak and rotisserie chicken in an upscale environment with a dress code. Over the past month, it’s maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.