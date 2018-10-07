TEMPLE HILLS, MD – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by car Saturday night.

Police say the indent occurred in the 4700 block of Stamp Road in Temple Hills Maryland. The striking car is described as a newer model four-door Nissan, with VA tags and possibly a Lyft decal.

Officers say the car may have damage from the accident to its windshield. The driver is described as an African American male, slim build, with long locks.

If you have any info regarding this incident please call 301-731-4422.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook