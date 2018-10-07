BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (WJZ) — Police in Delaware are investigating after a helicopter crashed on a farm Sunday afternoon.

Delaware State Police said the helicopter crashed around 1:37 p.m. on Evans Produce Farm at 9843 Seashore Highway east of Bridgeville, Delaware.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 1981 Enstrom FA28C with approximately 15 gallons fuel on board took off from behind the Evans Farms Fall Festival when the 62-year-old pilot reported the aircraft lost power as he cleared the irrigation and electrical lines.

He told police he had to make a hard landing into the adjacent soybean field.

There were four people on the helicopter including two children.

The 41-year-old female passenger and the two children, ages 4 and 7, were taken by ambulance to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported.

The NTSB and the FAA were contacted and are investigating.

