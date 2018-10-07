FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
Filed Under:Delaware

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (WJZ) — Police in Delaware are investigating after a helicopter crashed on a farm Sunday afternoon.

Delaware State Police said the helicopter crashed around 1:37 p.m. on Evans Produce Farm at 9843 Seashore Highway east of Bridgeville, Delaware.

crash1 Helicopter Crash Lands At Farm Festival In Delaware

Helicopter crash in Bridgeville, Del. (Photos via Delaware State Police)

pilot1 Helicopter Crash Lands At Farm Festival In Delaware

Helicopter crash in Bridgeville, Del. (Photos via Delaware State Police)

A preliminary investigation revealed a 1981 Enstrom FA28C with approximately 15 gallons fuel on board took off from behind the Evans Farms Fall Festival when the 62-year-old pilot reported the aircraft lost power as he cleared the irrigation and electrical lines.

He told police he had to make a hard landing into the adjacent soybean field.

There were four people on the helicopter including two children.

The 41-year-old female passenger and the two children, ages 4 and 7, were taken by ambulance to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported.

The NTSB and the FAA were contacted and are investigating.

