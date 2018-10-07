WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A man is dead after an altercation in front of a Woodlawn home lead to his fatal shooting, police said.

Baltimore County Police are now looking for the suspect who fled the scene in Woodlawn before officers arrived.

According to the report, the shooting occurred just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said 26-year-old Andy Lymonne Jackson Connely was shot at least once in his upper body during an altercation in front of a home in the 5900 block of Queen Anne Street. Connely, of the unit block of Lincoln Avenue in Catonsville, ran from the scene and collapsed in a nearby driveway in the 1100 block of Ingleside Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit by calling 410-307-2020.

