FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football: Baltimoren@ Cleveland
    4:15 PMPurple Post-Game Show
    5:15 PMPurple Connection
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:East Baltimore, Port Street, Shooting

BALTIMORE, MD –  Baltimore City Police are investigating a robbery that resulted in the shooting of a 38-year-old man.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of North Port Street around 8:56 a.m Sunday for reports of shooting.

When officers arrived to the location, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the man was shot after being robbed of his property.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s