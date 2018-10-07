BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore City Police are investigating a robbery that resulted in the shooting of a 38-year-old man.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of North Port Street around 8:56 a.m Sunday for reports of shooting.

When officers arrived to the location, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the man was shot after being robbed of his property.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook