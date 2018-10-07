FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The president of a Muslim organization in Maryland has met with a local councilman who had shared social media posts that were considered to be Islamophobic and xenophobic.

The Capital Gazette reported Saturday that Anne Arundel County Muslim Council president Rudwan Abu-Rumman had confirmed Friday’s meeting. County Councilman John Grasso did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

Anne Arundel County Councilman Receives Backlash For Social Media Posts

Abu-Rumman described the meeting as education-focused. He told the newspaper that politicians should “know their community before they start taking sides and sending nonsense posts or sharing posts without understanding what it means.”

Grasso shared Facebook posts in September about Muslims and Islam, including one that said “Share if you think President Trump should ban Islam in American Schools.”

Grasso has since deleted the posts and apologized.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

