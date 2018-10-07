GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they’ve arrested two teens and recovered a handgun after a student was threatened at a community college.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the alleged threat was made on the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.

Police said a student told them he was threatened by 17-year-old Menlik N. Sirleaf, of Gaithersburg, Maryland. The student also said a photo was posted on social showing Sirleaf with a handgun. And police said Sirleaf stated on social media that was going to the campus to look for the student.

Police arrested Sirleaf on Friday along with 18-year-old Guga Vashakidze, of Clarksburg, Maryland.

Police said Vashakidze carried a backpack containing a handgun and suspected marijuana, which police said belonged Sirleaf.

